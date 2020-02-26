Police have however also arrested Kapuya’s relatives Tirivangani Isdore Kapuya (31) who is a ZRP policeman and Honest Zhou Simare (44) after they were found with US$229 000 he had given to them for safe keeping.
The two were arrested in Kuwadzana resulting in the money, which was in US$10 and US$20 notes and stashed in a sack, being recovered. Sources close to the investigations said the suspects were on duty guarding the money which belonged to their clients since the company has a cash-in-transit service.
They are suspected to have hatched a plan to steal the cash box which was in the vault and took the cash. The offence was discovered the following morning and a report was made to the police. Police found the empty cash box on the verge of the company’s security fence near Mukuvisi River. They arrested the trio but failed to locate their other accomplice.
In a statement today, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.