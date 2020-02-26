A police officer has been arrested after being found with US$229 000, 00 of stolen cash. The money is part of US$400 000 stolen by a Harare security company’s employees last weekend.

Police reported yesterday that a security company based in Waterfalls, Harare, lost cash amounting to US$400 000 in a suspected inside job involving rogue security guards. The stolen money was in a cash box which went missing from the company vault.

Two security guards have since been arrested and they are True Kanyenge (40), Phibion Munemo (44), who are all employed by the company while their other accomplice, Edward Kapuya has since disappeared.