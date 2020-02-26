Menacing machete wielding thugs have unleashed a reign of terror in Bulawayo’s Pumula North suburb where they are allegedly attacking residents and selling drugs to school children.

Residents expressed concern over the surge of criminal activities involving the gangs during a dialogue meeting organised by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) at Pumula North Hall yesterday.

One of the residents, Mr Bhekumuzi Dube, narrated a sad incident where one of his friends was brutally attacked by two machete-wielding men last month near Pumula North shops as they walked from Phumulani Beer Garden in the suburb where they were drinking beer.

He said the victim managed to identify one of the suspects who lived in the same area but could not report the matter to the police for fear of further victimisation.

Ward 17 Councillor, Sikhululekile Moyo, said the gangs have led to an increase in cases of unlawful entry and theft, armed robbery, assault and indecent assault in the area.

She said last month they recorded three incidents of men who were viciously attacked by the gangs near the shops and had to be ferried to hospital.

Clr Moyo said there have been daylight robbery cases occurring in the area where people are attacked and robbed of their cellphones and money at a bushy area that separates Pumula North from Old Pumula suburb.

BPRA Ward 17 Chairperson, Mr Mandlenkosi Gumunyo said there are cases where the gangs are now selling drugs and alcohol to school children.