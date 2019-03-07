“US Sanctions Meant To Punish 84 Corrupt individuals”

The recently extended sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the US are not targeting common citizens but 84 corrupt individuals who violate human rights and undermine democratic institutions, the US Embassy in Harare revealed.

The U.S. does not maintain comprehensive sanctions against Zimbabwe. Suggestions that the U.S. intends to harm the Zimbabwean people with sanctions are false and misleading.

The U.S. targeted sanctions list: 84 individuals and 56 entities. People of Zimbabwe: 16 million +. Sanctions do not target the people of Zimbabwe.

The U.S. targets sanctions on those who engage in corruption, violate human rights or undermine democratic institutions, not the people of Zimbabwe.