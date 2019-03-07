Grace Mugabe PHD Case Due For Trial

The Grace Mugabe fake PHD case is now due for trial after the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Former University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura.

Nyagura approached the apex court citing infringement of constitutional rights to a fair trial. However the Constitutional Court ruled the matter should proceed to trial.

In dismissing, Nyagura’s application Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled the applicant had invoked a wrong remedy to challenge the decision by a magistrates’ court at the apex court. Nyagura is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD.