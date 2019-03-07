Soul Jah Love Fined $300 For breaching Airpot Regulations

Zimdancehall maestro Soul Jah love was recently found guilty of contravening the Civil Aviation Act when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye.

He was fined $300 while failure to pay would attract a one-month jail term.

Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye cancelled Soul Jah Love’s warrant of arrest before passing his judgment and sentence.

The court heard that on December 12 last year, Soul Jah Love forced himself through the screening point at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after he refused to deflate a ball he was carrying.

He argued that it was his ball and there was nowhere written that inflated balls were not allowed on a plane.H-metro