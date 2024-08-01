Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Gabriel Chaibva says the country’s security services are on high alert to deal with anyone who would want to disturb the forthcoming Southern African Development Community SADC Summit.

He says they are aware that the American Embassy in Harare has poured US$10 million to opposition activists to disturb the upcoming SADC summit.

He warned that anyone who intends to cause commotion must be in for it, handpicking is Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi and Prince Dubeko Sibanda.

“Security forces are on high alert. They know that the @USEmbZim has poured 10million usd to opposition activists to disturb the upcoming SADC summit.

“Anyone who intends to cause commotion must be in for it, notable is

@pmkwananzi and @DubekoSibanda,” he said.

