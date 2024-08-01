The Zimbabwe Republic Police has formally charged four pro-democracy campaigners Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of Criminal Code.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights ZLHR has confirmed the development saying their lawyers are on the ground assisting them.

“Police Zimbabwe has now formally charged 4 pro-democracy campaigners with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of Criminal Code.

“We have assisted @namataik_, @robohchere @cdegwenzi & Vusa in the recording of warned & cautioned statements,” said ZLHR.

The four were dragged out of a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by suspected State agents yesterday and were later found in the hands of the police.

Zwnews