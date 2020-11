US President Donald Trump says the US election is a “major fraud” on the American public and flags a Supreme Court challenge.

This comes with the count putting him neck and neck with challenger Joe Biden.

So far, Biden is on a slight lead, and with other key states yet to add to the tally as counting continues.

-Agencies

