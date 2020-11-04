THE ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly rejected 3 000 CVs from potential candidates for the party’s district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections over their alleged association with the vanquished G40 faction.

Exiled G40 kingpins confirmed the development yesterday while former Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa

(Independent) claimed that ruling party members affiliated to his Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (Yard) project were also barred from contesting in the DCC elections.

But, party acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa rubbished the claims, accusing the G40 leaders of creating a false impression that they still had a lot of influence in the ruling party.

Zanu-PF recently accused the G40 elements of sponsoring candidates to infiltrate its structures ahead of the 2023 elections.

Exiled former Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere claimed they had received reports from their sympathisers on the ground that they were being sidelined as G40 elements.

“Out of about 5 000 applications for the DCC positions, well over 3 000 have been turned down because they are not (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s favourites,” he said.

“This includes those removed before the provinces considered their names. It’s been a bloodbath. G40 leaders have called upon those affected to remain within the party and not allow its destruction. The divisions are being perpetuated by people with little knowledge of the party and who are on their way out. Cadres must be patient and ultimately, democracy within the party will be restored. It’s been this unconstitutional behaviour that is causing pain and turmoil within the party.

“Matured and measured response to barbaric behaviour will not last. Unity in the party is essential and in good time it shall be well.”

In Mashonaland East province, some of the top Zanu-PF officials disqualified from contesting in the DCC elections include Lawrence Katsiru and Boniface Mutize, who were eyeing the Marondera and Goromonzi district chairmanship, respectively.

Former Goromonzi West legislator Biata Nyamupinga was also disqualified from contesting for chairperson position for the women’s league in Goromonzi district, while Joyce Chiroodza failed to make it in the same district after bidding for the post of secretary for legal affairs.

Mliswa claimed that Zanu-PF was using DCC elections to purge perceived G40 and Yard members.

“Allegations of this one being aligned to this person are rife to a point where they even accuse certain people of being on my side in Yard, yet Yard is actually a youth movement, it’s appolitical and remains apolitical. The DCCs are really exposing Zanu-PF’s failure to be a democratic party. Campaigns are littered with incidents of vetted lists being submitted to the PCCs with names missing,” he tweeted.

The late former President Robert Mugabe was in 2013 forced to disband the DCCs claiming they were divisive.

