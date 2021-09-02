A US-based Zimbabwean woman who was brutally attacked with a hammer by her husband has defended him saying that he is a good man and a loving husband. Instead, she blamed Covid-19 for the attack.

Her husband faces a lengthy jail sentence in the United States after pounding his wife with a hammer and setting his family house on fire in a possible murder-suicide attempt.

Golden Makusha, 52, of 9600 Morning Walk Drive, Hagerstown, Maryland, has been charged with two counts of first and second-degree assault, respectively, arson in the first degree, two counts of reckless endangerment, and other offenses, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

After hammering his wife in the frenzied attack, Makusha was found lying unconscious on top of an overturned mower in the garage with two vehicles on fire, an apparent arson.

He was flown to a medical facility where he recovered.

At the time of the attack, Makusha’s bloodied wife, who was found at a neighbour’s house by responding officers, said the accused attempted to strangle her by wrapping his hands around her neck, and that when their adult child intervened, he tried to assault her.

Molly was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Following the horrific attack, Molly’s friends set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help her move forward and to pay her medical bills. The fund exceeded its $7,100 goal and managed to raise $8,680.

A week after the GoFundMe was set up, Molly said that her husband is a good man whose mental condition was affected by Covid-19. Updating people on what Molly had said, GoFundme organiser Samantha Michael said,

Molly wants to thank everyone. She also wants everyone to understand that her husband’s mental condition after covid led to this tragedy. She said he is a good, loving man.

zwnews, iharare