South African socialite Khanyi Mbau has reportedly dumped her boyfriend and Zimbabwean fugitive businessman Kudzai “Ndege Boy “Terrence Mushonga while on vacation in Dubai.

The controversial Mushonga said he was left heartbroken and in shock last night after Mbau pulled a no show for one of his romantics. He had to go on Insta stories in search of her the whole night.

According to Kudzai Mushonga, Khanyi had left home for saloon when the whole ruckus came to light.

After getting dropped off at a Saloon at 6 pm with a promise of calling her boyfriend 30 minutes before she was done, Khanyi decided to mizz Kudzi and join her friends at the Rooftop pool for a few drinks without her boyfriend’s knowledge.

Back home, Kudzi revealed he had been cooking and setting up their place for a romantic night.

But after several hours of silence from Khanyi, Kudzi is said to have gone back to the saloon only to realise it closes at 10 pm. It was 2 am the following day.

He started posting in his Insta stories alleging that his girlfriend was not treating her right. He said in one of his posts to Khanyi:

I have never cheated on you since the day I met you, I have taken care of you since day one. Why do I get treated like this? My mind is struggling and I can’t work like this. I love you deeply, and you know this! And I will do anything for you, and you’ve seen me do such before.

According to him, he deserved to be treated better as he pays for her daughter’s school fees, takes care of her and works very hard to maintain their lavish lifestyle.

He said Khanyi wanted her time off from her boyfriend and decided to go clubbing alone without informing him.

