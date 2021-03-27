United States of America President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols to serve as an Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Nichols, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Career Minister, currently serves as U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

He was U.S. Ambassador to Perú from 2014 to 2017. Previously, Nichols served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Prior to that he was a Deputy Assistant Secretary in INL. He also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, Director of the Office of Caribbean Affairs, and Counselor for Political Affairs at the American Embassy in Indonesia.

Earlier in his career, Nichols served as Deputy Political Counselor in Mexico. He also worked in the Office of UN Political Affairs, the Office of Central American Affairs, and the Executive Secretariat.

Nichols began his Foreign Service career as a Consular Officer in Perú and then as a Political Officer in El Salvador.

He received the 2016 Charles E. Cobb, Jr. Award for Initiative and Success in Trade Development, two Presidential Meritorious Service Awards, and 13 Senior Performance Awards. He speaks Spanish. A native of Rhode Island, he is a graduate of Tufts University.

Biden also announced his intent to nominate Daniel J. Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Brett M. Holmgren to serve as an Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research.

-THe White House