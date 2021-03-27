The former ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu has survived an attempt on his life after he was involved in a ‘well calculated road accident’ this Saturday.

Zivhu said he was involved in an accident, adding that he cannot say much for now since the important thing was that God saved him, however, he hinted that it was a planned attempt on his life.

The outspoken former MP said someone loosened the nuts on his car while it was parked, a sign of an assassination attempt.

“Ndaita accident can’t say much for now saved by God.

“Parked my car munhu ndokuuya ndokusunungura manatsi angu ndazongoona ndotevera vhiri apa nderemberi asi Mwari haasi womunhu mumwe,” he posted on his twitter.

-Zwnews