Seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore who was brutally murdered in September last year for alleged ritual purposes is being buried today in Murehwa district.

The burial is taking although the head is yet to be found.

Tapiwa was last seen on the 17th of September last year while looking after his parents’ garden.

His torso was later found the following morning, with some parts, including the head missing.

Six suspects, including relatives, have since been arrested while others were questioned in connection with the kidnapping and murder.

The killers and their partners in the horrible crime abducted the boy, led him to a mountain and kept him for the whole day before murdering him and then chopping off his head, arms and legs at night.

The latest updates on police investigations show that police now believe an 11-year-old boy from Nyamutumbu Village was paid US$5 to lure Tapiwa Makore (Jnr) from the garden to his uncle’s homestead.

Speaking about the burial few days ago, Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi Makore said: “We feel a bit relieved now that our son will be finally laid to rest.

“However, it is still painful to witness our son’s burial without his head. Our minds will not be at peace until we find Tapiwa’s head.”

-State media/ zwnews