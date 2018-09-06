Uproar over ZESA increased token tarrifs…many say they will leave the Ecocash facility

Samson Muchirahondo

ZESA ratepayers who use ecocash mobile transfer facility to purchase energy tokens have been left disgruntled after the minimum token one can buy using the facility has been raised from $2 to $10.

The facility faced challenges during the initial phases prompting the leading network operator to temporarily halt it, only to resume it this week with the latest changes which has received criticism for increasing charges without consulting ratepayers, with most now vowing to abandon the facility.

Econet Wireless announced the resuming of the service with the changes in a notice.

“The ZETDC electricty system on ecocash is now working. Customers are now able to buy ZESA tokens via Ecocash.

“The minimum value you can buy your ZESA token on ecocash has been increased to $10 to improve system effeciency,” reads the notice.

Terrance Furei said Econet should be sensitive to the plights of the citizens.

“Its not a secret that Zimbabwe is in economic quagmire and Econet should be sensitive to us, why increase pay as you go one should be at liberty to buy what he or she wants to use not buy amount of energy which l dont want at that particular time,” he said.

Mrs Rosemary Marambe said priorities should be on upgrading the facilities not increasing tariffs to be purchased.