Zimbabwe braces for serious bread shortages as wheat runs out of stock

President Mnangagwa’s government is facing a litmus test, as wheat is reported to have run out of stock in the country’s main depots with bakeries as Bakers Inn fearing they might not supply bread in the next couple of days.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) yesterday issued a stern warning to the government that if the situation is not addressed the country was headed for disaster.

GMAZ general manager Lynette Veremu issued a list of milling companies that have since suspended operations due to wheat shortages.

“The list includes Unifood, Wheat Star, Powerfood, Falcon foods and Oriental milling. Our available stocks are 28 082, 116 a required minimum national three month stock level of 114 000 metric tonnes. The current monthly is 38 000,” she said.

Mrs Veremu said the central bank was also lacking priorities.

“No remittance has been made despite commitment made by RBZ governor on August 28. Hotbund has grown impatient and threatening to divert stock at Beira to Mozambique and Malawi millers,” she said.

"Wheat and fuel are both in category 1 of the RBZ foreign payment remittance list. Regrettably fuel gets $21 million per week religiously but wheat is not getting a paltry $12, 450 000 per month for the entire national monthly requirements," she said.

“Wheat and fuel are both in category 1 of the RBZ foreign payment remittance list. Regrettably fuel gets $21 million per week religiously but wheat is not getting a paltry $12, 450 000 per month for the entire national monthly requirements,” she said.

Mrs Veremu said self raising flour had disappeared in many shops nationwide and small bread bakeries are stocked out.

“I strongly recommend that you alert the powers that be of this predicament as the country is fast plunging into severe flour and bread stock outs in the next few days,” she said.