Gweru man(28) dies on top of a commercial thigh vendor

By Samson Muchirahondo

There are more than 1000 ways to die, but the death of a man on top of a ghetto prostitute has left Gweru residents in unquenchable shock. Willard Chivhange (28) recently died on top of a commercial se_x worker whom he had lured at Salaco bar in Gweru’s high density suburb of Mtapa.

Allegations are that Chivhange had a se_xual transaction with a hooker popularly known as “Soul Sister”, whom he was bound to have a one night stand with in the wench rooms behind Salaco Bar.

While enjoying their se_xual transaction in Soul Sister’s room, the now deceased Chivhange started to have convulsions and suddenly collapsed.

Soul Sister called for help from her colleagues who hurriedly called an ambulance that took Chivhange to Gweru General Hospital.

Sources close to Chivhange’s family disclosed that the deceased’s lungs had turned white leading to his death.

“A medical report on Chivhange’s death shows that Chivhange had developed a respiratory problem leading to his lungs turning white,” disclosed the source.

Meanwhile, a spiritualist and traditional healer Mrs Mutimbairi Mahwite alleged that Chivhange had slept with a centrally locked woman “Runyoka” .

“Chivhange slept with a locked woman, this kind of locking is called “Runyoka Rwemapapu”, and this form of locking is common among the Shangwe people of Gokwe under Chief Nemangwe’s area of chieftainship,” said Mahwite.

“Runyoka Rwemapapu” attacks the respiratory system of the male counterpart who would have slept with the locked woman.

“Soul Sister might have been locked by her ex-husband who comes from the Nemangwe area,” explained Mrs Mahwite who told a zwnews.com reporter that the only way to prevent the effects of the locking system is drink the urine of the woman whom you want to sleep with.

“If you want to sleep with a locked woman the best way is to drink her urine before having sex with her, urine works as an unlocking device “Chifumuro”, the urine works as a charm to detonate the locking venom,” she said.