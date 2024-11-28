The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is currently presenting the much-anticipated 2025 National Budget to parliament.

The theme of the budget is “Building Resilience for Sustained Economic Transformation.”

In his presentation Finance Minister Ncube maintains his projection of sluggish growth of 2% in 2024, slowed by drought.

In 2025, he sees 6% growth, based on an anticipated better rains, stable inflation and tight fiscal management.

