A social media personality and owner of Saint TV was robbed by a young couple who pretended to be stranded.

He shared the following post on Facebook a few hours ago:

Dear Family and Friends, I am deeply troubled and heartbroken by an unfortunate incident that has shaken me.

This young couple, whom many of you know I helped out of compassion, approached me at Kwame Mall in tears, sharing their struggles as a young husband and wife.

Out of the goodness of my heart, I offered them accommodation in my home for the past three weeks and some days.

Last night, at 12:44 a.m., I returned home from work only to find that the house was empty—they had fled.

If they had left and taken nothing, I could have said it’s okay. But they have destroyed me, family.

They stole my Samsung laptop and $1,100 USD in cash. This money was meant to help my daughter, who just finished Grade 7, to enroll in Form One.

The laptop contained all my work, meaning Saint TV is now in ruins. I will record a video later today to explain everything in detail.

Here are their names:

•Clifford Simbarashe Mtapura, aged 22

•Laura Grace Munyai, aged 20. Both originally from Gweru, Senga.

Please, please help me locate these two. I’ve already filed a police report tonight. Influencers, my family, and friends, kindly share this post so I can find them. I’m in tears.

Text/ image: Crime Watch Zimbabwe