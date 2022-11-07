After failing to appear in court where they are being sued for fraud and theft, legal representatives for Steelmakers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited are expected to appear at the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court on the 16th of November, 2022.

The development comes after the Indian-run Redcliff company failed to attend court on October 31, 2022, where they are being sued by over 70 unilaterally dismissed workers.

The company is being represented by lawyer, Knowledge Moyo.

As reported by Zwnews last week, the aggrieved workers are owed various amounts of money in unpaid wages and allowances by the Redcliff-based steel concern.

Initially, the workers had filed a case of unfair dismissal and non-payment of their monthly earnings but suspected underhand dealings involving authorities at Steelmakers and some unnamed well-to-do officials from the Labour Court has seen the case transiting to Fraud and Theft as defined in Section 136 and 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Workers at Steelmakers have perennially bemoaned poor salaries and agonizing working conditions, blamable on their Indian paymasters.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for more updates on the matter…

Zwnews