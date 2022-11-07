In their show of support for rapper Kanye West and basketball star, Kyrie Irving, Americans are revolting against two of the biggest shoe companies in the world, Nike and Adidas.

A video of people burning their Nike and Adidas sneakers has since gone viral on social media.

Nike ended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving for comments regarding his tweet linking to an antisemitic documentary.

Irving then released an apology on his Instagram account after Brooklyn Nets suspended him for the antisemitic post.

On the other hand, Adidas, which said it “does not tolerate antisemitism”, terminated its partnership with Kanye West who was also suspended from Instagram and Twitter over offensive posts.

We also publish some of the comments from internet users. Read on:

@haaftone: “Next time any of y’all decide to do something like this, just mail it to me, and I’ll dispose of it for you.” @StayFrosty88: “No movement in the world making me burn something I paid for.” @Virtuoso_Inc: “I’m sure that if NIKE and ADIDAS got boycotted by the black community, they would be closing up shop. But this controversy goes so much deeper than “cancel culture”. It’s about shutting down an oppression system/machine.” @slumpamane: “I’m starting to see a change in society where we are turning onto the people higher up. I really hope we manage to find a way out of this evil world.” Cloud52521855: “ I’m still gonna wear my sh* that I paid money for. At the least, I’d give them to good will or something. People need clothes bro. Why just burn them? Hell, DONATE TO A SHELTER WITH IT LMAO.”

