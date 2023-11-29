Construction works at the Mbudzi Interchange are progressing well with the project now at 53% completion.

With a price tag of US$88 million, it is one of the biggest construction

projects in the country, and part of the key infrastructure schemes

targeted by the government.

The interchange will allow a smooth flow of traffic in all directions,

eliminating previous congestion which clogged the area for hours at

particular times.

Apparently, the construction of a 36km dual carriageway along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway from Chartergrade to Harare’s city centre, is now at an advanced stage with 15km of dualised road now already open to traffic.

This is part of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway reconstruction in which about 450km of rebuilt and upgraded highway, including stretches of dual carriageway at critical choke points, is already open to traffic leaving just 110km still being worked on.

Construction works at the Mbudzi interchange are progressing well with infrastructure set to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently led a delegation on a tour of the highway, while secretary for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Fananai Madambi toured the construction site of the Mbudzi interchange.

Zwnews