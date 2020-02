Following the raid on Job Sikhala’s house in St Mary’s this morning, chaos have erupted at Huruyadzo shopping centre in Chitungwiza as MDC and Zanu PF supporters have reportedly clashed.

Reports indicate that two police officers were attacked by civilians, resulting in the deployment of reinforcements to quell the chaos.

Unconfirmed reports are to the effect that Sikhala’s house has been set ablaze.

More details to follow….

