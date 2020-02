Riot police details have pounced on the residence of MDC legislator Job Sikhala in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza near the capital Harare.

Details of the raid were still sketchy during the time of publishing.

Sikhala, also deputy chair for the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party, was recently acquitted of treason charges but has, unapologetically continued to call for Zimbabweans to rise up against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews