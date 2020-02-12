Whilst villagers from the vast Chimanimani district are still grappling with the devastating effects of the ravaging Cyclone Idai which left a trail of destruction in Manicaland province, the area has once again been hit by fresh flash floods, Zwnews has learnt.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project, heavy rains have once again hit Chimanimani, destroying infrastructure in the area.

“Heavy rains have once again destroyed infrastructure in Chimanimani, with Muuya Bridge in Chimanimani East (500 meters from Biriri Hospital) being destroyed early this morning. JRG personnel are now at the scene constructing a makeshift bridge”, the ZPP said in comments posted on social media.

This also comes in the wake of fresh floods which have killed one while two others have reportedly gone missing after having been swept away by the flash floods in Binga district.

More details to follow……

Zwnews