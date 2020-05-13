THREE opposition MDC Alliance officials were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they reportedly led a flash demonstration in Harare’s Warren Park neighborhood

Initially, the surprise demo which had been said to be a protest by the members of the general public, latter turned out to be an MDC surprise protest.

The Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party announced that the officials who were arrested included Youth Assembly deputy chair, Cecilia Chimbiri, Secretary for Policy and MP for Harare West, Joanna Mamombe and the party’s Youth Deputy Organising Secretary, Netsai Marowa.

They were reportedly taken to Harare Central Police Station after their arrest.

More details to follow…

Zwnews