In a dramatic twist of events, three top MDC Alliance officials who were alleged to have been arrested after allegedly leading a flash demo in Warren Park Wednesday afternoon are feared abducted.

This comes after the party’s Secretary for Justice and Legal Affairs in the Youth Assembly, Agency Gumbo revealed that they have failed to locate the trio from the three police stations they have so far visited.

The missing officials include Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and top party officials Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

Initial reports claimed that the three had been taken to Harare Central Police station after their arrest.

But, Gumbo said in a statement:

“Following an Alert in respect of the arrest of Hon Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova we attended to Harare Central Police, Milton Park Police and Showgrounds Road Block where the three were arrested. We have failed to locate the trio at all the stated locations and ZRP is professing ignorance of the arrest.”

“We are making frantic efforts to try and locate the three youth leaders and will keep you informed. Any information pertaining their whereabouts will be greatly welcome. We are not ruling out the possibility of the regime playing its usual tricks,” he added.

Speaking to Zwnews this evening, Gumbo said they had also failed to find the three at Warren Park police station.

“We still haven’t located the three arrested MDC Youth Assembly leaders,” Gumbo revealed.

“Right now, we are coming from Warren Park police station where we had hopes to find or locate them since this is the area where the demonstration happened and also where we thought they could have been handed over to”.

He also said police has been professing ignorance over the alleged arrests despite the trio having confirmed that they had been arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station before their mobile phones went offline.

Zimbabwe has a history of abductions and disappearances of, esspecially political activists who are critical of the ruling elite. The dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation has often been labelled the scapegoat in masterminding the systematic abductions and disappearances.

Zwnews