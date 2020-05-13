Whoever thought that the plague of factionalism in the ruling Zanu PF ended with the November 2017 coup that toppled late long-ruling Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe will definitely opine otherwise in the event that they happen to meet deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi.



Mutodi, a former sungura musician who was appointed cabinet minister in the post-Mugabe era is now claiming that a new faction fronted by influential Zanu PF top politician Chris Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, has emerged.



The motormouth Mutodi who is smarting from a monumental embarrassment after the ruling party dissociated itself from Covid-19 related sentiments attributed to him, has claimed that he is ‘living in fear’ of the alleged new factionalists.

“Living in fear of the Chris Mutsvangwa-SB Moyo coalition. I hope it won’t resort to wartime tactics. Appealing for prayers,” Mutodi wrote on his Twitter handle this afternoon.

The ruling party, in power since Zimbabwe freed herself from the jaws of British colonial supremacy in 1980, has continued to reel under persistent internal ructions which are increasingly threatening the very existence of the party.

During the Mugabe era, a multiplicity of factions emerged as the race to replace the then typically invincible Zimbabwean strongman intensified. Mugabe’s dramatic ouster through a military coup, euphemistically referred to as Operation Restore Legacy, marked the demise of the G40 cabal fronted by former First Lady Grace.

G40 was opposed to then VP, and current state president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.

Zwnews