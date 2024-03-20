CULT Leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa Denied Bail: Remand Extended Amid Public Outcry Concerns”

Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa, faces an extended stay in remand prison following a magistrate’s decision to deny his release, fearing potential public backlash.

His hopes for freedom were dashed as the court refused bail, a decision also applied to seven of his co-accused.

Madzibaba Ishmael and his associates stand accused of violating the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act by conducting burials without proper authorization and neglecting their children’s well-being.

The State alleges that Madzibaba Ishmael and his group organized burials without the necessary permits and subjected their children to neglect and illness since 2019. Additionally, 251 children, most without birth certificates, were reportedly rescued from forced labor on his premises, uncovering several illegal graves, including those of infants.

Further charges are anticipated as investigations continue.

Although Madzibaba Ishmael has retained legal counsel, the magistrate, Christine Nyandoro, had already decided against bail, citing concerns of potential interference and public unrest.

The trial is set to commence on April 4, with the defendants expressing their intent to appeal the decision. Their lawyer, Purity Chakangaise, asserts confidence in their case against the State and warns of seeking refusal of further remand if the trial does not proceed as scheduled.