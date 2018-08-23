Donald Trump to hit SA with Zim sanctions? Tweets about South Africa land invasions; White farmer killings

Donald Trump concerned about SA land grabs, white farmer killings..Tweet

Outspoken United States President Donald J Trump has set Twitter on fire this morning after using the word “Africa” for the first time online.

Trump’s message comes few days after Fox News falsely reported that South Africa has already changed its constitution to legalise the seizure of white owned land by indigenous black Africans.

The news channel likened the situation in South africa to the violent land grab done by Robert Mugabe in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Responding to the news President Trump said, “I have asked Secretary of State Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers. South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson has come under fire for crying loud that South Africa is quickly turning into Zimbabwe. He also described the Ramaphosa led government as racist.

Donald Trump recently slapped Zimbabwe with tough sanctions following the killing of protesters by the country’s military soon after elections.