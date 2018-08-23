PICTURES: Mbare people in shock after a Comrade Chinx lookalike appears

HARARE: A MAN who looks almost exactly like the late Dick Chingaira, is causing a stir at Mupedzanhamo Market in Mbare where he operates.

Bonface Chirikure of Mbare is turning people’s heads with some almost running away each time they bump into him.

By coincidence, Chirikure once travelled and performed alongside Chinx’s musical ensemble.

He said, “I did Roger confirm song with Chinx and I also wish if Dick could be reburied at the National Heroes Acre not where he is buried because he befits national hero status not provincial.”