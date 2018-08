MASVINGO: A family living in Chigudu Street in Mucheke A was devastated two weeks ago when their house, a new car and all property was gutted down by fire.

The incident happened while they were at church.

The fire started from one of the bedrooms  and spread throughout the house just before midday.

Three vicious dogs owned by the family were also killed in the inferno.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.