A former parliamentarian with the ruling Zanu PF party has urged Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to expeditiously unite and work with opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for the good of the citizens during the era of the Covid19 pandemic.

Killer Zivhu, a former legislator for Chivi South constituency said the Zimbabwe strongman can encourage the people to comply with set Covid19 regulations in liaison with his 2018 presidential nemesis in a bid to save the lives of the people.

“For the good of the nation my President ED ndiyo nguva yokubatana na Chamisa muchikurudzira vanhu nezve Covid vanhu vararame. Show the World that Zimbabweans lives matter to you than politics .Covid needs all political voices for us to overcome it as a nation iam begging you,” he said.

Zivhu was suspended and subsequently fired from Zanu PF after he reportedly tried to organise a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

Analysts say the former Chivi South MP has been using his Twitter handle to find his way back to Zanu PF.

While traditionally publicising his allegiance to the ruling party using the micro-blogging platform, the fired parliamentarian is on record saying for Zimbabwe to move forward, there is need for the 77-year old president to enter into a government of national unity with the MDC-A leader.

Zwnews