A Tropical Storm/ Cyclone Eloise is approaching Zimbabwe and is likely to hit Chipinge and Chimanimani districts with floods and strong winds this evening 22nd January 2021.

This will be characterised by heavy rains and possibility for floods.

The situation is expected to spread to some parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and some parts of Matabeleland as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Committees have set up Evacuation Centres and sent out alert messages.

-zwnews