An 18 year old Mabvuku girl lost her life on 20th January 2021 from wounds she sustained from a raging fire which was caused by an accidental gas leakage.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says the incident happened whilst she was refilling her gas tank at a nearby business centre.

Meanwhile, the police has also disclosed that an 8 year old minor is battling for her life after sustaining serious injuries in the same incident.

ZRP has since urged gas dealers to install their gas filling structures at safe and secure places.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, members of the public have been advised to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

This call came after police in Mat South arrested 4 suspects in a case of murder which occurred on 21/01/21 in Madlambuzi where the suspects teamed up to capture & severely assaulted the victim (18) with a switch.

They accused him of unlawfully entering one of the suspects’ shop.

-Zwnews