At least 13 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Apparently, 165 more were infected from the 2,385 tests conducted during the period under review.

Some 10,776 people took the first dose of vaccine while 9,181 received their second.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is urging citizens to continue adhering to health guidelines.

The Ministry is also urging people to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

Zimbabwe is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people from the estimated population of about 15 million.

Zwnews