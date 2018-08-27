Undenge and Chivayo in court today over $200 million Gwanda Solar corruption

HARARE: Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge and Intratek tycoon Wicknell Chivayo will appear before a magistrate today. The two are jointly charged with corruption over the US$200 million Gwanda solar plant.

Chivayo’s company Intratek did not do any work on the ground despite taking millions from government.

Undenge is accused of unduly influencing the awarding of the tender to Chivayo, who allegedly took $5,6 million for pre-commencement works from the Zimbabwe Power Company but failed to deliver.

Only $48 has been accounted for so far.