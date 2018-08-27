Losing opposition House of Assembly candidate ‘Kazembe’ arrested

Samson Muchirando

A losing National Assembly candidate in Chegutu Misheck Kazembe has been arrested for bashing his wife.

Kazembe who was representing Build Zim Alliance was reportedly arrested last week, according to police sources.

“Kazembe was arrested in Chegutu after having bashed his wife for questioning him over a suspected case of infidelity,” said the source.

“Kazembe who has been married for close to a decade now has on several incidences been threatening his wife with divorce for questioning him over infidelity.

“She is said to have been forced to report this time around as she could not take it anymore.”

The police source said Kazembe has since appeared before a Chegutu Magistrates court and sentenced to jail.