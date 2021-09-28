The Government of Zimbabwe has invited the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, Alena Douhan.

Her visit is aimed at assessing any sanctions impact on human rights.

She will be here from 18 to 28 October 2021.

She is from Belarus, a friendly nation to the Harare administration.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration have been attributing all the country’s failures to sanctions.

However, critics say corruption has hurt Zimbabwe’s economy more than what they call ‘so-called’ sanctions.

Mnangagwa himself once testified that it is not fair to blame everything on sanctions.

