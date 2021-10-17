Elena Dohan, the UN Special Envoy for Human Rights will be in the country from tomorrow to assess the impact of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the visit.

Mangwana says there is no question on the deleterious impact of sanctions on the country and he urges every Zimbabwean to speak with one voice in denouncing sanctions.

Meanwhile, the government have over the years been blaming the ‘illegal’ for the country’s failures.

However, those who imposed the sanctions claim they are only targeted to some senior government officials and not for everyone.

They say the targeted are corrupt and have reputation for human rights violations.

Critics say corruption in Zimbabwe have caused citizens’ untold suffering than the said sanctions.

Zwnews