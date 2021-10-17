The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has petitioned the High Court seeking an order declaring Chief Immigration Officer (CIO) & Others to be in contempt of court after they sought to forcibly remove or transfer some refugees from Waterfalls Refugees Transit Centre to Tongogara Refugee Camp.

The ZLHR has also asked Commissioner of Refugees to facilitate collection of the refugees’ personal belongings & effects from Tongogara Refugee Camp to Waterfalls Refugee Transit Centre at own cost within 48 hours.

“We also want Chief Immigration Officer & Police Commissioner General Matanga to allow one of the refugees to attend classes & continue with her education at Jairos Jiri Primary School in Harare,” said ZLHR.

Zwnews