MDC-A youths arrested doing door to door register to vote campaign in Chitungwiza- party

The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says its youths were arrested for peacefully conducting a door-to-door register to vote campaign in Chitungwiza.

The party says the regime, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has continued to undermine democratic processes in Zimbabwe.

“The continued cruel & violent treatment of the opposition members must be condemned in the strongest terms,” said the party.

Meanwhile, MDC-Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende was recently in Marondera, Mashonaland East where he emphasised that leaders should come from the people.

Chamisa’s party says it is not leaving anything to chances as it treads into rural areas, previously ZANU-PF strongholds.

MDC Alliance has over the years been popular in urban areas, while ZANU-PF had strength in rural areas.

Zwnews