Four special rapporteurs of the United Nations have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressing serious concern over Zimbabwe’s Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Bill.

The Bill is designed to control the activities of non-profit entities in the country.

In the letter, the rapporteurs said: “If adopted into law in its current version, this bill will have grave consequences for the exercise of civil and political rights, including the right to freedom of association of PVOs in Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, a number of civic organisation said if passed into law the bill will be catastrophic.

They say Zimbabwe has a history of suppressing opposing views, adding that the Bill will make the CSOs operations hard.

Apparently, the Government of Zimbabwe has over the years accused CSOs of fronting regime change.

Zwnews