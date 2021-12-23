A WOMAN working as a teacher in Madziva is said to have taken poison and died after her husband, who is a police officer, took her mukando round money and used it to pay lobola for another woman.

Auxillia Banda allegedly committed suicide after her husband, known only as Norman, took her undisclosed amount of money and married another woman.

The woman has left four (4) children who are all girls – they are doing Form 2, Grade 7, Grade 4. The other is a 2 year old.

Banda has been living in Madziva and is an O-Level teacher who was also also teaching A-Level mathematics students.

she was about to complete her Masters in Mathematics degree.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi commented on the matter.