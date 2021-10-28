The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance has taken a swipe at UN Envoy to Zimbabwe on sanctions, Alena Douhan for allegedly releasing her preliminary findings prematurely. “As @mdczimbabwe we had a meeting with the UN Special Rapporteur on Coercive Measures @AlenaDouhan from 3 to 5 pm this afternoon (yesterday).

“She advised us that our views would be considered & that she would hold a press conference & release a press statement tomorrow,” says the party. Meanwhile, MDC Alliance says its delegation included party SG Charlton Hwende, Gladys Hlatywayo and Maureen Kademaunga were still in dialogue with Douhan when her report on findings was released.