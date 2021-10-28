The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance has taken a swipe at UN Envoy to Zimbabwe on sanctions, Alena Douhan for allegedly releasing her preliminary findings prematurely.
“As @mdczimbabwe we had a meeting with the UN Special Rapporteur on Coercive Measures @AlenaDouhan from 3 to 5 pm this afternoon (yesterday).
“She advised us that our views would be considered & that she would hold a press conference & release a press statement tomorrow,” says the party.
Meanwhile, MDC Alliance says its delegation included party SG Charlton Hwende, Gladys Hlatywayo and Maureen Kademaunga were still in dialogue with Douhan when her report on findings was released.
“We are shocked that UN’s Alena Douhan released her statement in middle of our consultation.
“We are biggest political party in Zim & we consider such conduct fraudulent,” adds MDC Alliance.
The meeting was held this afternoon between 3-5 PM, yet she released her report at 2PM.
In her report, she indicated that she had met all key stakeholders and incorporated their views, however, according to MDC Alliance their views were not captured in Douhan’s report.
Zwnews