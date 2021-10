Zimbabwe reported one new death and 84 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

Vaccine uptake has slowed, with just 6,361 taking the first shot, during the period under review.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is planning to vaccinate at least 10 million out of the estimated 15 million population.

The government has since been forcing its workers to get vaccinated or face punishment.

The corporate world has also followed suit with unvaccinated employees sent on forced leave without pay.

