Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the need to defend his country is forcing him to release all prisoners with war experience and put them to fight in hottest spots.

Zelensky said it was a difficult moral choice but that it was necessary for the country’s defense.

He said the the prisoners will be fighting in the hottest spots.

“The key is defense now,” he says as he thanked friendly nations.

“We are grateful to our partners for being with us, but our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal.”