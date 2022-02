President Emmerson Mnangagwa has handed over buses to the country’s security wings, among other key state institutions.

The following institutions are some of those that received the buses:

The Zimbabwe National Army: 3, Air Force: 1, Zimbabwe Republic Police: 2, Prisons and Correctional Services 2.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe also got 2 buses with the Judicial Services Commission getting 15.

Of late, Zimbabwe received buses from China and Belarus.

Zwnews