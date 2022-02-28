Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says the current regime in Zimbabwe led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is worse than the Rhodesians, because it brutalises fellow countrymen/ women.

Speaking during an urgent press conference on the killing of one of his party members by ZANU PF thugs, Chamisa said it is worrying that those who liberated the country have turned murders.

“This is the same brutality Zimbabwe experienced from under Ian Smith Regime, except in this case, Zanu PF is by far worse than the Rhodesian regime in that it brutalizes its own people, 42 years after it failing to deliver independence, freedom & prosperity,” said Chamisa.

He called on all on Zimbabwe’s Civil Society Organizations, Church and Human Rights Commission to do more to collectively stop what he termed tyranny in Zimbabwe.

He demanded the same energy that the ZRP used to disrupting his rally in Gokwe to be applied to solving the murder of Mboneni Ncube & the brutal attack of his members.

Zwnews