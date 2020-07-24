This is the first picture of a 20-year-old Zimbabwean stabbed to death inside a city centre hotel. Panashe Bako suffered fatal wounds at the Crowne Plaza in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 21.

Despite efforts to save him he was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Police have today released details of an 18-year-old man they are urgently seeking in connection with the killing as the victim’s family made an emotion tribute, reports Birmingham Live.

Mr Bako’s heartbroken family said tonight: “Panashe was loved by many family and friends. We have been robbed and the pain is too much to bare.

“Our family will never be the same again. Fly high Pipi.”

Muhammad Khan, of Washwood Heath, has been charged with murder. The 19-year-old has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He also faces one count of robbery.

West Midlands Police is also trying to trace another man, Ceasar Bello, in relation to the killing.

Officers believe the 18-year-old, who also goes by the name Peace, may have fled to London.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the force’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Panashe’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Our investigation into this tragic loss of a young man’s life is moving quickly as we try and determine exactly what happened.

“We believe Bello may have been involved and that he may have fled to London, so I’m asking for your help in tracing him.

“If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I’d urge them to contact us immediately.

“Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty, should be aware that they are committing an offence and could be prosecuted.

“It’s vitally important that we speak to him so I urge him to do the right thing and let us know where he is.”

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone who sees Bello is asked not to approach him but contact us immediately.

